Roadside sign is successful in deterring roadside defaecation

Jean-Marie Forrez from Zillebeke placed the warning sign next to his part of the woodland that is adjacent to the Zonnebeke interchange on the A19. He hopes that it will deter people from using his woodland as a public convenience. The text on the sign translates as “50 cents for a piss, for a crap too. A shit with paper 1 euro. Caution you are being filmed by the Toilet Lady”.

Mr Forrez told VRT Radio 2 that "Of course it’s more expensive with paper. A lump of paper in my wood is not good for the environment".

"It also says on the sign that peeing in public is being filmed, but that is of course not true. I am not going to install a camera to watch people", he added.

Jean-Marie Forrez bought the piece of woodland at Zillebeke, near Ieper in the 1980s. In recent years, the issue of people using it as a toilet has got out of hand. "Every day there are between 10 and 20 additional pieces of excrement. When people come from the motorway the first thing, they see is my woodland. They take the opportunity to quickly relieve themselves there. I think there are also people who come to take a dump there every day”.

Six months ago, Mr Forrez decided to act and he put up the sign. But has it had any impact? “Unbelievable, but it works! Since then, the amount of excrement has decreased. I even found money in my jar. Unfortunately, it’s not the case that there is no more excrement. A lot of French people pass by here and they do not understand the sign. In addition, there are also people who just enjoy doing their business in the open air. Apparently, that gives them a liberating feeling."