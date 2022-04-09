Spring set to return as temperatures climb to 21°C on Tuesday

This weekend will remain cool. On Saturday afternoon bright spells will be interspersed with cloud. There will be showers some of which could be wintery on high ground in the Ardennes. It should remain dry and sunny along the coast and in the extreme west of the country. Temperatures will reach 4°C on the High Fens and 10°C or 11°C in central and western areas.

Saturday evening will see some cloud and localised showers some of which could be wintery. Saturday night will be mainly dry. Temperatures will fall to between 0°C and -3°C on the High Fens and between 0°C in central areas and 2°C or 3°C at the coast.

Sunday will start off sunny in most areas. However, around noon cloud will increase. It will remain dry almost everywhere with only a few very localised showers. Temperatures will reach 5°C on the High Fens and 11°C or 12°C in central and western areas.

Sunday evening will see cloud interspersed with brighter spells. It will remain dry on Sunday night with temperatures falling to between -1°C and 4°C depending on your location.