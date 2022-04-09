Spring set to return as temperatures climb to 21°C on Tuesday
After almost two weeks of cool temperatures, rain, hail and even snow, spring is set to return on Tuesday with temperatures forecast to top 20°C. Wednesday too will be warm, albeit with some rain.
This weekend will remain cool. On Saturday afternoon bright spells will be interspersed with cloud. There will be showers some of which could be wintery on high ground in the Ardennes. It should remain dry and sunny along the coast and in the extreme west of the country. Temperatures will reach 4°C on the High Fens and 10°C or 11°C in central and western areas.
Saturday evening will see some cloud and localised showers some of which could be wintery. Saturday night will be mainly dry. Temperatures will fall to between 0°C and -3°C on the High Fens and between 0°C in central areas and 2°C or 3°C at the coast.
Sunday will start off sunny in most areas. However, around noon cloud will increase. It will remain dry almost everywhere with only a few very localised showers. Temperatures will reach 5°C on the High Fens and 11°C or 12°C in central and western areas.
Sunday evening will see cloud interspersed with brighter spells. It will remain dry on Sunday night with temperatures falling to between -1°C and 4°C depending on your location.
The coming week
Next week will start of sunny, although the sun could at times be covered by high and moderately high cloud. Temperatures on Monday will reach between 12°C and 17°C.
Tuesday will be mild and sunny. Temperatures will reach between 16°C and 21°C. Although there could be some cloud, especially towards the end of the day, it should remain dry.
Rain will return on Wednesday as a front sweeps across the country. The rainfall will only be light though and the temperatures will still be much higher that we have been used to during the past couple of weeks. Temperatures will reach 16°C in coastal areas and between 16°C and 20°C elsewhere. The Gaume area in the south of Luxembourg Province might even see temperatures top 21°C on Wednesday.
Thursday morning will be dull. The rest of the day will see cloud interspersed with sunshine. An occasional shower is a distinct possibility. Temperatures will reach between 13°C and 19°C.
Friday will be cooler with some chance of rain. Temperatures will reach between 10°C and 15°C.