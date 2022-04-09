Three quarters of Ukrainian refugees have not applied for accommodation

This means that more than three quarters of the refugees that have arrived here from Ukraine so far are staying in Belgium without benefiting from any state aid. Of the just over 30,000 Ukrainians registered so far, around 12,000 are minors that have come her with a parent, guardian, or family member. However, this still means that well over 10,000 adult Ukrainians that have come to Belgium to escape the war in their home country have not applied for accommodation.

Some of these are staying with the more than 5,000 Ukrainians that were already resident in Belgium before the Russian attack on Ukraine. Others are being put up by volunteers that have offered accommodation to Ukrainian refugees, while some have simply made their own arrangements.

The fact that thousands of Ukrainians aren’t applying for a place in accommodation provided by the state complicates the already difficult work of the authorities. This is because the refugees will have to register as aliens with at the Town Hall in the municipality where they are staying before the Aliens’ Office has a record of their presence here.

The refugees will need to be registered to be able to claim benefits and receive assistance to help them integrate (language lessons and the like) and obtain any professional support if this is required.