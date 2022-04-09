Watch Brussels peregrine falcons as they nest

The birds are nesting in the belfry of the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula in the centre of Brussels, Saint Job Church in Ukkel and at the Town Hall in Sint-Pieters Woluwe. A total of 12 peregrine falcon couples have been waiting for their eggs to hatch for several weeks now. Thanks to cameras installed by the nature group “Valken voor iedereen” (Falcons for all) we can follow the birds as they become parents and watch them nurture their chicks.

It’s the 18th time that the general public has been able to follow Brussels’ peregrine falcons online. Valken voor iedereen’s Didier Vangeluwe told VRT News that “The peregrine falcon families in Brussels are great to watch. We are always enthusiastic about watching them nest and seeing their eggs hatch and sharing anecdotes and scientific observations with the general public”.

The peregrine falcon couple that is nesting at Saint Job Church in Ukkel have 4 eggs. It is expected that the eggs will hatch today (Saturday 9 April). If you wish to follow the exploits of the birds, you can do so by clicking here.