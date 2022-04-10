Activists chain themselves to lock to prevent tanker carrying Russian oil from entering Antwerp docks
Activists from environmentalist group Greenpeace prevented a tanker carrying oil from Russia from entering the port of Antwerp for 6 hours on Saturday night. The activists chained themselves to the Zandvliet Lock. They want politicians to stop the importation of oil and gas from Russia.
The Seychelles Pioneer, an oil tanker en route from the Russian port of Primorsk to the port of Antwerp, was delayed for 6 hours on Saturday night. At around 11:30pm 10 Greenpeace activists crawled onto Zandvliet Lock to prevent the oil tanker from entering the port.
4 climbed onto the bridge of the lock, while 6 others chained themselves to a lock gate. Their actions meant that the lock could not be used and the tanker was unable to enter the port.
The police were present at the scene of the protest and speaking on Sunday morning Greenpeace’s Spokesman Joeri Thijs told VRT News that “it was decided to let the tanker enter the port trough a different lock”.
Meanwhile, other ships wishing to enter or leave the port were diverted. The protest ended around at around 5am.
“Oil finances Putin’s war”
Greenpeace’s Joeri Thijs told VRT News that “The activists wanted to send a signal that our dependence on fossil fuel is literally financing Putin's war”.
“In addition to this, our dependence on oil and gas serves to make the climate crisis worse and results in high energy bills. We wanted to make this message clear to politicians."
"Our message to politicians is very clear: it is now up to you, the politicians, to stop importing oil and gas from Russia, but also to come up with a contingency plan to reduce our consumption of oil and gas in the short term.”
55 tankers
Greenpeace says that 55 oil and gas tankers from Russia have docked in Belgian ports since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ship that the activists wanted to prevent from docking last night, the Seychelles Pioneer, was also in Antwerp at the end of February. It had a cargo of 33,000 tons of Russian diesel on board. It had sailed to Antwerp from Primorsk that is the largest oil transshipment point in the Baltic Sea