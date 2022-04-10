Activists chain themselves to lock to prevent tanker carrying Russian oil from entering Antwerp docks

The Seychelles Pioneer, an oil tanker en route from the Russian port of Primorsk to the port of Antwerp, was delayed for 6 hours on Saturday night. At around 11:30pm 10 Greenpeace activists crawled onto Zandvliet Lock to prevent the oil tanker from entering the port.

4 climbed onto the bridge of the lock, while 6 others chained themselves to a lock gate. Their actions meant that the lock could not be used and the tanker was unable to enter the port.