At least 2 people dead and several others seriously injured after coach overturns on E19 motorway

The Flemish Traffic Centre first reported the accident at Sint-Job-in-‘t-Goor, northeast of Antwerp, at around noon on Sunday. A French-registered coach belonging to the BlaBlaCar coach company overturned, blocking the motorway for traffic heading towards the Dutch border. At least two people are reported to have died and several other people have been seriously injured. The nationality of the people that have been killed and injured has not yet been disclosed.

With the northbound carriageway of the motorway completely blocked, the Flemish Traffic Centre has called on motorists to steer clear of the E19 north of Antwerp. Those wishing to drive to The Netherlands are advised to use the A12 motorway instead.