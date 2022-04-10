Belgium pledges 800 million euro as the world Stands up for Ukraine

In addition to governments several international stars such as Céline Dion and Bruce Springsteen also made pledges during Saturday’s donor conference.

The 800 million euro for Ukraine had already appeared in the budget agreement approved by the Federal Cabinet at the start of the month. As such it came as no surprise when Mr De Croo annouced it in a video message that was played at the donor conference.

Mr De Croo said "The Belgian government has decided to release 800 million euro to help Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, ranging from temporary shelter in Belgium to humanitarian aid in Ukraine and neighboring countries. At the moment Belgian trucks are on the way with medical assistance and food. We will continue our efforts for as long as necessary, Belgium will not leave anyone behind", the Belgian Prime Minister said.

For the time being, Mr De Croo's office is unable to provide precise details on how exactly the 800 million euro will be spent and how much of it has been spent already. A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s office Tom Meulenbergs told VRT News that the money “Can be used for humanitarian aid, aid for refugees in neighbouring countries, to provide shelter, etc where it is needed".

Of the 10.1 billion euro pledged, 1 billion euro will come from the European Commission and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This will be used specifically for the displaced persons in Ukraine.