Driver of overturned coach may have been under the influence of drugs

Two people were killed and several others seriously injured in the accident that happened at round noon on Sunday.

The coach that is owned by the French transport company BlaBlaCar overturned and completely blocked the northbound carriageway of the motorway. The Federal Police report that two people were killed and several others were seriously injured.

The municipal authorities in Schoten (of which Sint-Job-in-'t-Goor is a part) say that mainly French nationals were aboard the coach. However, there were also some Spaniards on board.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities' Lieselotte Claessens told journalists that "The bus veered off the road and first collided with a concrete crash barrier on the right-hand side of the motorway. The coach then swerved to the left and hit another concrete crash barrier there before turning over”.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is still ongoing. The driver may have been under the influence of drugs. "He provided a positive saliva test. His driving license has been revoked for 15 days. The driver has been detained and will be questioned by police”, Ms Claessens added.

It is as yet unclear whether any other vehicles were involved. "We only saw the coach there were no other vehicles around. It could be that the coach hit the curb, and something went wrong after that, but we don't really have any insight into this at the moment."

So as to ensure optimal coordination of the emergency services’ operation to deal with the aftermath of the accident, the municipal authorities in Schoten have activated the Municipal Disaster Plan.

Meanwhile, the police are evacuating the many motorists that have been stuck on the motorway since the accident happened. They are being turned around one by one and escorted to the Kleine Bareel intersection where they can leave the motorway.