Fire brigade rescues horse from swimming pool

The residents of the house in Zwaanstraat had something of a surprise when they looked out into their garden on Saturday morning. It was no use checking the stable door as the horse had clearly already bolted and was now languishing in the swimming pool in their garden.

Getting the animal out of the pool wasn’t going to be easy. The family called in the experts and soon firefighters from the Flemish Brabant West Fire Department and officers from the Pajottenland Local Police Service were at the scene.

A rescue operation was launched. The firefighters decided to first pump some of the water out of the pool to make it easier to get to the animal so that to reassure and calm it down. A harness was then put around the horse’s body and it was then lifted out of the pool. A vet came to check that all was well with the horse. The animal was not injured and reported to be in good health.