Meal couriers caught using mopeds that had been tampered with to increase their speed

A total of 27 meal couriers’ mopeds were checked on the Herbert Hooverplein in the centre of Leuven and on the Baron August De Becker-Remyplein in the suburb of Kessel-Lo. 8 of the 27 mopeds checked were found to be capable of reaching speeds in excess of the maximum speed permitted for mopeds, 25 km/h.

6 of the 8 mopeds were able to reach speeds slightly higher than 25 km/h. However, the other 2 were able to reach speeds of up to 60 km/h. Both these mopeds were temporarily confiscated.

Two other mopeds were found not to have insurance. A further four couriers were issued with fines as they were caught driving their mopeds where this wasn’t allowed, using their smartphone while driving or were caught speeding.

The Labour Inspectorate also found four meal courriers that were working in contravention of social/employment legislation. These violations are currently the subject of further investigation.