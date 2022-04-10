Municipalities and hospitals form care network for the parents of babies that die before birth

15 Flemish city and municipal authorities have signed up to the project. They include Ghent (East Flanders, Olen (Antwerp Province) Zoutleeuw (Flemish Brabant) and Bruges and Blankenberge (both West Flanders). The hospitals taking part in the Sterrenkinderen project include RZ Heilig Hart in Tienen (Flemish Brabant) and ZOL Campus St-Jan in Genk (Limburg).

The municipalities have agreed to train a member of their staff to become a point of refence regarding issues connected to perinatal mortality. Hospitals will direct parents towards the care platform by providing them with a leaflet containing all the relevant information.

The founder of Kinderwens vzw’s Sterrenkinderen care network Shanti Van Genechten told journalists that "Many people that are in a state of post-traumatic stress after having lost a child during pregnancy don’t, for example, know that they are entitled to reimbursement for home care given by a midwife and for other things too. They often come to us years later in a traumatised state”.

Other municipal and city authorities that wish to can sign up to the project until the end of the month. The launch of the care platform was financed by the Christian Health Mutual. Its running costs will be paid for by the municipal and city authorities that sign up to the project.