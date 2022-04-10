Pensioner knocked of his moped and killed in Keerbergen
A 69-year-old man has died in a road accident in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Keerbergen. The man lost his life after being knocked off his moped that had been hit by a car. The Leuven Judicial Authorities say that the car was been driven by a 21-year-old man. The car driver was breathalyzed, and both his breath test and a saliva test produced positive results.
The accident happened on the Tremelobaan in Keerbergen. The 21-year-old motorist ran into the back of the 69-year-old man who was driving a moped.
As his breath and saliva tests were both positive, the young motorist's driving licence has been revoked for 14 days. An accident investigation expert has been appointed to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.