Stijn Desmet celebrates 24th birthday with 2 bronze medals at the Short Track World Championships

Stijn Desmet’s first bronze medal came in the 1,500-metre race. Only the Hungarian skater Shaoang Liu and the Canadian Pascal Dion were faster than the Belgian. The medal was the 24-year-old from Mechelen’s first at a World Championships. His Dutch training partner Sjinkie Knegt came in 4th. Knegt was the first to congratulate Desmet on winning bronze.

A little later in the evening Stijn Desmet bagged a second medal, this time in the 500 metres. As in the 1,500 metres, the race was won by the Shaoang Liu. The French skater Quentin Fercoq came in second. It had looked as though Desmet would finish 4th. However, the South Korean skater June Seo fell, leaving the way clear for the Belgian to take bronze.