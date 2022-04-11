19-year-old man detained after two knife attacks in Brussels Park

On Saturday evening, a woman was stabbed in the Duden Park while she was out walking. She was approached by a man. He threatened her with a knife and robbed her mobile phone before which stabbing her. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is now out of danger.

A similar incident took place in the Duden Park on Sunday. Sarah Frederickx of the Brussels South Local Police Service told VRT News that “Two women were approached by a man who threatened them with a knife. One of the women resisted and the attacker fled empty-handed. The man was later identified and detained. Based on the statements of witnesses to the incidents on Saturday and Sunday, it would appear that the same person was involved in both incidents. So, people should certainly not be afraid to go to the park”

The Brussels Judicial Authorities says that the suspect is a 19-year-old man. The man will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. An Examining Magistrate will decide whether he will be formally arrested.





