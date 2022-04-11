Belgian celebrities join Handicap International's call to stop the bombing of Ukraine

Several Belgian celebrities, including Princess Delphine, the singer Axelle Red, who has been the NGO’s ambassador since 2017, and Miss Belgium 2022, Chayenne van Aarle are offing their support to the campaign.

"The use of wide-area impact explosives in populated areas poses a serious and foreseeable risk to civilians. It causes death, injury and psychological damage as well as destroying homes, hospitals, schools, infrastructure and vital services on which civilians depend" Handicap International’s Anne Héry told journalists.

Ms Héry added that unexploded bombs that remain scattered around also pose a lasting threat to civilians and prevent the safe return of refugees and displaced persons.

Handicap International calls on Belgians to publicly support the campaign by taking or having their picture taken with the word "STOP" written on their hand in a sufficiently legible way, then sharing the picture on social media with under the hashtags #StopBombing and #StopBombingCivilians