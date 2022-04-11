Belgian PM flies to Eastern Europe on mission about the war in Ukraine
The Federal Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) sets of today (Monday) for three-day visit to four countries in Eastern Europe. Mr De Croo will visit Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. At the heart of his mission is the war in Ukraine and its political, military and humanitarian consequences. Talks with lawmakers in each of the four countries are planned as are visits to those dealing with the issues that have arisen as a result of the to the war.
One of the aims of the mission is to express Belgium's solidarity with the European countries which are in the frontline when it comes to dealing the massive influx of refugees from Ukraine.
The Belgian delegation will travel to the Serock Reception Centre near to the Polish capital Warsaw, meet the convoy of six trucks chartered by B-Fast (the Belgian humanitarian rapid intervention group) in Rzeszow near to the Ukrainian border and visit the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Unicef at the Medyka border post.
Poland is at the forefront of welcoming refugees from Ukraine. Since the start of the war, 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country. 2.5 million of them have passed through Poland.
Military presence and disinformation
At the military level, Belgium is present in the Baltic region with four Belgian Airforce F-16s based in Estonia. The air policing mission that the Belgian Airforce is involved with in the Baltic States has recently been extended to Poland.
In the days that followed the start of the war in Ukraine, 300 Belgian soldiers were also deployed in Romania. The are under French command and based in Constanta, on the Black Sea, as part of NATO's rapid reaction force. Mr De Croo will them later this week.
The Belgian PM also plans to visit Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Bucharest. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty aims to counter Russian disinformation. This is a subject is that close to the heart of the Belgian government. The issues of disinformation and organised manipulation were included in Belgium’s National Security Plan that was approved at the beginning of this year.
Last stop Moldova
The only none-EU country that the Belgian Prime Minister will visit this week is Moldova. A small, relatively poor country, situated between Ukraine and Romania, it has had to cope with a considerable influx of refugees.
The EU is providing Moldova with financial aid and has also deployed personnel from the European Border Guard Agency, Frontex. During his planned talks with the Moldovan authorities, Mr De Croo will place emphasis on the partnership between the EU and Moldova.
The trip to Eastern Europe is the Belgian Prime Minister's first to the region since the Russian invasion.