Belgian PM flies to Eastern Europe on mission about the war in Ukraine

One of the aims of the mission is to express Belgium's solidarity with the European countries which are in the frontline when it comes to dealing the massive influx of refugees from Ukraine.

The Belgian delegation will travel to the Serock Reception Centre near to the Polish capital Warsaw, meet the convoy of six trucks chartered by B-Fast (the Belgian humanitarian rapid intervention group) in Rzeszow near to the Ukrainian border and visit the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Unicef ​​at the Medyka border post.

Poland is at the forefront of welcoming refugees from Ukraine. Since the start of the war, 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country. 2.5 million of them have passed through Poland.