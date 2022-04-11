City of Ghent invests in 30 new generic ATMs

The Ghent Alderman Sofie Bracke (liberal) told VRT News that "Even though many people now pay by card, there is still a need for cash". The city authorities have signed a contract with a company that installs generic ATMs. The 30 ATMs that have been ordered by the City of Ghent should be installed within 2 years.

More and more bank branches are closing and fewer and fewer ATMs available to people wishing to withdraw cash. The banks argue that with the lion’s share of bank transactions now being done online there is less need for them to have a wide network of branches. As many bank branches also had terminals that could be used for bank transaction or to withdraw cash, the closure of bank branches also means that people have fewer option if they wish to withdraw money from their accounts.

In an answer given to a question from the Christian democrat councilor Veli Yüksel, Alderman Sofie Bracke (liberal) said “There are still a lot of people that require cash, and their options are becoming fewer and further between. Some banks have so drastically closed branches and removed ATMs that there are several neighborhoods in Ghent where the situation has become is really problematic. Sometimes it is not possible to find somewhere to withdraw money within a reasonable distance."

The city authorities want these neighbourhoods to be served by ATMs again. During the next 2 years, a total of 30 new ATMs will be installed. The ATMs will be generic machines that are not affiliated to any particular bank.

Ms Bracke told VRT News that the city authorities and the company that will install the ATMs are looking for locations in Ghent where there is the greatest need for a cash machine to be installed. Some of the machines will be installed in busy areas such as around the city’s two largest railway stations, the Overpoortstraat where there are many student bars and the main shopping street, the Veldstraat. Others will be installed in quieter suburban areas that are some distance from the nearest bank.