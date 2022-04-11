Fire destroys roof and interior of La Rocca discothèque in Lier

It is still unclear as to how the fire started. What is clear though is that the blaze quickly engulfed the building.

The Mayor of Lier Rik Verwaest (nationalist) told VRT News that "The only thing that is known is that the fire appears to have started downstairs, but an exact location has not yet been identified”.

Police sources say that no one was inside La Rocca when the fire broke out. However, there is a studio flat above the discothèque where several residents were present when the fire broke out. They contacted the emergency services to report the fire. The residents of the studio flat were evacuated. They were unharmed except for slight smoke inhalation.

The Antwerpsesteenweg in Lier has been closed to traffic and is likely to remain so for some time yet.