Fire destroys roof and interior of La Rocca discothèque in Lier
Just a week before it was due to close for good, a fire has completely destroyed the roof and the interior of the legendary La Rocca discothèque in Lier (Antwerp Province). The fire broke out early on Monday morning and it took firefighters several hours to bring it under control. The damage to the building is enormous. The roof of the discothèque has been completely destroyed by the blaze as has its interior. La Rocca was due to close for ever next week. The building that houses La Rocca is to be demolished to make way for a new supermarket.
Photographs that have been shared on social media show large amounts of smoke billowing from fire at La Rocca. It took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control and another 2 to 3 hours of extinguishing work to ensure that it would not flare up again.
It is still unclear as to how the fire started. What is clear though is that the blaze quickly engulfed the building.
The Mayor of Lier Rik Verwaest (nationalist) told VRT News that "The only thing that is known is that the fire appears to have started downstairs, but an exact location has not yet been identified”.
Police sources say that no one was inside La Rocca when the fire broke out. However, there is a studio flat above the discothèque where several residents were present when the fire broke out. They contacted the emergency services to report the fire. The residents of the studio flat were evacuated. They were unharmed except for slight smoke inhalation.
The Antwerpsesteenweg in Lier has been closed to traffic and is likely to remain so for some time yet.