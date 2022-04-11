Judicial Authorities look into salmonella contamination at Arlon Ferrero factory

Meanwhile, the staff at the factory are deeply concerned about its future. The factory was going to be closed this week anyway, with only some maintenance work on machinery having been planned.

Bart Vannetelbosch of the Christian Trade Union ACV told VRT Radio 1 that “The question is what will happen after this week. This is a concern to a lot of people. The first question is when production will start up again. The second question is what this all means for people that work at the factory’s incomes."

Mr Vannetebosch says that management at Ferrero is providing to little information. “Good communication is of the essence if the concerns of the staff are to be allayed”.

The Ferrero factory in Arlon employs 700 permanent staff. At peak times this can increase to more than 1,000 people. The Christian Trade Union is demanding that those employed at the factory continue to be paid in full during the closure. "If the system of temporary unemployment is used, we ask that the company makes up the difference so that no one suffers loss of income."

Mr Vannetelbosch added that the salmonella contamination at the factory came as a surprise to him. "It really contrasts sharply with how the people there work on a daily basis. The factory is very strict, there are many procedures that are and audits that are carried out”.