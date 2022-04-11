Union, Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Antwerp through to Champions Play-off
It was money time in the Belgian First Division as the 18 teams in 1A played their final games in the regular competition. For half of them it was also the last competitive game of the 2021-2022 season. The teams that finished in the top 4 will enter the Champions Play-off to decide which of them will be this season's League Champions and which will get a place in next season’s Champions League or Europe League (or at least in the preliminary rounds thereof).
The teams that finish 5th to 8th will compete for a place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. The team that finished second to bottom RFC Seraing will take on the team that will finish second in the Second Division, RWD Molenbeek, in a two leg play-off for a place in next season’s First Division.
On Saturday KV Oostende ended their season with a 0-2 victory away at KAS Eupen. Royal Antwerp FC dropped points at home against Cercle Brugge in a match that ended 1-1. On Sunday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed at 3-0 home win against Zulte Waregem.
Union’s match against Beerschot was abandoned with the score at 0-0 as once against Beerschot fans misbehaved in the stands (photo above). It is likely that the Pro League will award a 5-0 victory to Union and to punish already relegated Beerschot. KRC Genk secured a place in the Europa Play-off with a 0-2 win away at RFC Seraing.
Despite an impressive 5-0 win at home against OH Leuven, KAA Gent failed to make it into the Champions Play-off. The reason for this was RSC Anderlecht’s 2-3 win away at KV Kortrijk. Club Brugge beat KV Mechelen 2-0 and Sint-Truiden beat Standard de Liège 3-0.
The league table after 34 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 74 points*
2.Club Brugge – 72 points
3.RSC Anderlect – 64 points
4.Royal Antwerp FC – 63 points
5.KAA Gent – 62 points
6.Sporting Charleroi – 54 points
7.KV Mechelen – 52 points
8.KRC Genk – 51 points
9.Sint-Truiden – 51 points
10.Cercle Brugge – 45 points
11.OH Leuven – 41 points
12.KV Oostende – 37 points
13.KV Kortrijk – 37 points
14. Standard de Liège – 36 points
15.KAS Eupen – 32 points
16.Zulte Waregem – 32 points
17.RFC Seraing – 28 points
18.Beerschot – 16 points*
* Points tally does not include the points from Sunday’s games that was abandoned due to misbevaiour by Beerschot fans.
Play-offs
The points tally of the teams that will compete in the Champions and Europa Play-off will be halved. The play-offs start during the weekend of 23 and 24 April. On Easter Monday RSC Anderlecht will take on AA Gent in the Belgian Cup Final.