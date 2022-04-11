Union, Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Antwerp through to Champions Play-off

On Saturday KV Oostende ended their season with a 0-2 victory away at KAS Eupen. Royal Antwerp FC dropped points at home against Cercle Brugge in a match that ended 1-1. On Sunday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed at 3-0 home win against Zulte Waregem.

Union’s match against Beerschot was abandoned with the score at 0-0 as once against Beerschot fans misbehaved in the stands (photo above). It is likely that the Pro League will award a 5-0 victory to Union and to punish already relegated Beerschot. KRC Genk secured a place in the Europa Play-off with a 0-2 win away at RFC Seraing.

Despite an impressive 5-0 win at home against OH Leuven, KAA Gent failed to make it into the Champions Play-off. The reason for this was RSC Anderlecht’s 2-3 win away at KV Kortrijk. Club Brugge beat KV Mechelen 2-0 and Sint-Truiden beat Standard de Liège 3-0.