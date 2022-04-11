Wild boar hand-fed by locals in Genk

One of the residents who filmed these images featured in the video above confirms that wild boar roam around in his neighbourhood and are regularly fed by locals. He adds the animals are now used to the local residents.

Frederik Thoelen of the Oudsbergen Animal Aid Centre says that he is shocked by the footage "I must say that I am a little shocked. These are either animals that have been raised by humans, animals that have been released from captivity, or animals that have been tamed and have become accustomed to humans. Both hypotheses give cause for concern. Either releasing these animals or feeding them like this can create issues".

Mr Thoelen added that "Boar are fearful but very intelligent animals. They very quickly learn where they can find food and if they are fed by people after a time they become used to the smell of humans. Then slowly they will become used to people and the result is what we can see in this footage, if indeed it is genuine".

Frederik Thoelen warns of the danger of feeding wilding animals like wild boar. "Animals that have become accustomed to people feeding them will associate people with food. If they do not continue to receive food from people, they will continue to seek it in the neighborhood and may start to become intrusive. They might also lose their fear of cars and venture out onto the roads, causing traffic accidents”.