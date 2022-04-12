Close to 200 COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of positive test results that are being recorded is down through. During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 8,978 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 14% down on the previous 7-day period.

The number of tests carried out was down too. During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 32,676 tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 16% down on the previous week. Of those tested 29.9% tested positive for the virus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium between 2 and 8 April was 1.01. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 101 others.