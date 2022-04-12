Close to 200 COVID-19 patients in intensive care
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show an increase in the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised.
The number of positive test results that are being recorded is down through. During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 8,978 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 14% down on the previous 7-day period.
The number of tests carried out was down too. During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 32,676 tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 16% down on the previous week. Of those tested 29.9% tested positive for the virus.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium between 2 and 8 April was 1.01. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 101 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 220 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 2% up on the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19.
On Monday 11 April there were 3,176 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a rise of 4% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those admitted for other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 194 are on ICUs. Also, up 4% on this time last week.
During the week from 2 to 8 April an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This figure is unchanged on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago a total of 31,079 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.