Driver involved in fatal coach accident had already been caught driving under the influence of drugs
The 35-year-old French driver who was involved in the coach accident on the E19 motorway in Antwerp Province on Sunday afternoon had already been caught driving under the influence of drugs. The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office reports that the driver now faces charges of failing to control his vehicle, involuntary assault and driving under the influence of drugs.
On Sunday afternoon, a coach belonging to the French transport company BlaBlaCar collided with the concrete crash barrier on the E19 near Schoten (Antwerp Province).
According to witnesses and based on the CCTV images from the Flemish Traffic Center, the bus slowly veered towards the crash barrier no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The bus overturned blocking the entire northbound carriageway of the motorway.
Two passengers, a 29-year-old Colombian man and a 17-year-old French woman, were killed. Another 13 people were admitted to various hospitals in and around Antwerp. Five of them are still in life-threatening condition, five more sustained serious injuries. Three others, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.
Further investigation
There were a total of 30 people aged between 16 and 39 aboard the coach. They included 17 French nationals, three Americans, two Germans, two Colombians, two Mexicans, two Canadians, an Italian and a Croat.
The 35-year-old bus driver, a French national gave a positive saliva test after the accident. A further analysis of his blood and saliva should show whether he was actually driving while under the influence.
The Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that the coach driver has been caught driving under the influence of drugs in the past. "It appears that he is already known to the authorities in France for traffic-related offenses, including driving under the influence of drugs”. The Judicial Authorities are requesting the man’s formal arrest.