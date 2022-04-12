Driver involved in fatal coach accident had already been caught driving under the influence of drugs

On Sunday afternoon, a coach belonging to the French transport company BlaBlaCar collided with the concrete crash barrier on the E19 near Schoten (Antwerp Province).

According to witnesses and based on the CCTV images from the Flemish Traffic Center, the bus slowly veered towards the crash barrier no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The bus overturned blocking the entire northbound carriageway of the motorway.

Two passengers, a 29-year-old Colombian man and a 17-year-old French woman, were killed. Another 13 people were admitted to various hospitals in and around Antwerp. Five of them are still in life-threatening condition, five more sustained serious injuries. Three others, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.