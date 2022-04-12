E19 fatal coach accident driver is formally arrested

Two people lost their lives and 13 others were injured in the accident. A saliva sample given by the coach driver found traces of illegal drugs. The man’s lawyer had no objections to the formal arrest of his client.

In the past the Frenchman had been caught driving under the influence of drugs by police in his home country. He has now been formally arrested on suspicion of involuntary killing, involuntary assault and battery and failing to control his vehicle.

The coach driver’s lawyer Boris Reynaerts said in a short statement that his client remembers little about what happened and had probably fallen asleep at the wheel. Further laboratory tests of the blood and saliva samples given by the coach driver will help show conclusively whether he was still under the influence of drugs when the accident occurred.

The man will appear before a remand hearing on Friday where it will be decided whether he is to remain in custody.