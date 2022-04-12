Ferrero factory in Arlon to remain also closed next week too

In what was a highly exceptional move, last Friday,the Federal Food Safety Agency ordered the temporary closure of the Ferrero factory in Arlon.

The Federal Food Safety Agency had received too little (or incorrect) information about how the company had tackled the Salmonella contamination at their factory. The factory was due to be closed this week anyway for maintenance work. However, with the Food Safety Agency having withdrawn the factory’s operating permit, management at the plant have decided that there will be no production ther next week either.

The management may need more time to answer questions from the Food Safety Agency. It is up to the Agency whether there are sufficient grounds for the operating permit to be reinstated. Whatever happens in the next few days management at Ferrero in Arlon assume that there will be no production at their plant next week.

With staff likely to be laid off (this week workers at the plant are on holiday) the unions that represent them are seeking reassurance that their members won’t suffer any loss of income. To this end talks are being held between management and the unions this afternoon.

700 permanent staff work at Ferrero’s Arlon factory. During peak times as many as 400 additional staff are taken on there. If the staff are laid off management could request that they are put on so-called “temporary unemployment”.

Under this system that was used a lot during the coronavirus crisis, employees receive a payment from the State Employment Service that is equivalent to around three-quarters of their normal wage. The unions at Ferrero Arlon want the company to compensate their member for any loss of income they suffer if they are laid off.