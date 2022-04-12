Kim Clijsters calls it a day

A four-times Grand Slam winner who retired twice in her career in 2007 and 2012, Clijster returned to action in February 2020 but did not win a single match and also had to undergo knee surgery in October that year.

Kim Clijsters said she knew her return to tennis was never going to be a smooth ride after her opening round defeat to Katarina Siniakova at Indian Wells dropped her to 0-5 since coming back to the tour.

The 38-year-old, who retired for a second time in 2012 but returned to action in February last year, went down 6-1 2-6 6-2 to the Czech.

Clijsters had knee surgery in October last year and returned to the court at last week's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, where she lost in the first round to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.