Kim Clijsters calls it a day
The former world number one Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis, the 38-year-old said on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on her career for probably the last time.
A four-times Grand Slam winner who retired twice in her career in 2007 and 2012, Clijster returned to action in February 2020 but did not win a single match and also had to undergo knee surgery in October that year.
Kim Clijsters said she knew her return to tennis was never going to be a smooth ride after her opening round defeat to Katarina Siniakova at Indian Wells dropped her to 0-5 since coming back to the tour.
The 38-year-old, who retired for a second time in 2012 but returned to action in February last year, went down 6-1 2-6 6-2 to the Czech.
Clijsters had knee surgery in October last year and returned to the court at last week's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, where she lost in the first round to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.
“Too inconsistent”
Speaking after her defeat in Indian Wells Kim Clijsters said "Last week in Chicago I started off well but had a few games where I really wasn't into the match," Clijsters told reporters.
"Here too, looking for my rhythm, my anticipation again, reading my opponents, getting used to playing on a bigger court again.
"I fought my way into the match well in that second set, and I kind of put her under pressure a little bit better. Overall, there's definitely moments where I'm feeling really good out there, and there’s moments where I feel too inconsistent".