Man arrested for walking naked through the streets of Geraardsbegen

Police were alerted to the nude man’s presence by startled passers-by. Although they were equally surprised by the spectacle, they were able to apprehend the man. He was taken to the local police station for questioning. Meanwhile, the incident has been widely reported on social media. Not surprisingly the photographs and videos of the man that have been posted there have received a great number of reactions.

The man is reported to have said he just felt like walking around naked for a while. There is no indication that he has any mental issues. He was issued with a fine public indecency.

Frank Janssens of the Belgian Naturist Federation says a man who walks naked through the streets cannot be classified as a naturist. "There are rules and conventions. The basic rule is that you respect people who don't want to be confronted with your nudity. So, you don't walk around everywhere naked. In Belgium there are several places where you are able to be naked along with others. You can go to the naturist beach in Bredene, public saunas or activities where nudity is clearly permitted. Walking around naked in other places is not naturism.

In Belgium, nudity as such is not prohibited by law, it is public indecency that constitutes an offence. Article 385 of the penal code stipulates that "anyone who publicly outrages morals by actions that offend modesty will be punished by imprisonment from eight days to one year and a fine of between 26 and 500 euro".