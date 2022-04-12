Price of petrol to fall

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the Federal Economy Department said that from Wednesday 13 April filling stations will be allowed to charge no more than 1.746 euro for a litre of petrol 95 (E10). This is down 4.3 cent on the current maximum price.

The maximum price for a litre of petrol 98 (E5) will fall by 3.7 cent to 1.871 euro per litre. The maximum price for fuel is dependent on fluctuation in the price of crude oil on the international markets.

In March the Federal Government temporarily cut the level of excise levied on petrol and diesel. The temporary cut in excise duty will last until at least 30 September this year.

Without the reduction in excise duty the price of petrol and diesel would be higher still. If the price of petrol (and/or diesel) falls below 1.70 euro per litre the reduction in the level of excise duty levied will be revoked accordingly.