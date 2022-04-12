Temperatures to reach 21°C today, rain possibly containing Saharan dust tomorrow

Today (Tuesday) will see temperatures reach 16°C or 17°C in the Ardennes and climb to between 18°C and 21°C elsewhere in the country.

Tuesday evening will see cloud increase with some light rain falling during the night. It could be foggy in some areas. The east of the country will remain dry. Temperatures will fall to between 7°C and 11°C.

Wednesday morning will be overcast with light rain in the west and in central areas. Eastern areas will remain dry with some bright spells. The rain will gradually move eastwards, while the weather will become dryer in western areas. Temperatures will reach between 13°C and 17°C at the coast and 18°C or 19°C in central areas. Temperatures could top 20°C or even 21°C at some locations in the east of the country.