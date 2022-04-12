Temperatures to reach 21°C today, rain possibly containing Saharan dust tomorrow
Spring is in the air with no shortage of sun and temperatures set to reach 21°C in some areas today. However, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) forecasts that cloud will increase during the afternoon with the possibility of showers as we move into the evening. Wednesday will see a front bringing rain sweep across the country from the west and the rain could well contain some Saharan dust.
Today (Tuesday) will see temperatures reach 16°C or 17°C in the Ardennes and climb to between 18°C and 21°C elsewhere in the country.
Tuesday evening will see cloud increase with some light rain falling during the night. It could be foggy in some areas. The east of the country will remain dry. Temperatures will fall to between 7°C and 11°C.
Wednesday morning will be overcast with light rain in the west and in central areas. Eastern areas will remain dry with some bright spells. The rain will gradually move eastwards, while the weather will become dryer in western areas. Temperatures will reach between 13°C and 17°C at the coast and 18°C or 19°C in central areas. Temperatures could top 20°C or even 21°C at some locations in the east of the country.
Saharan dust
As was the case last month, the rain that falls tomorrow could contain very fine red sand from the Sahara Desert. The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere told VRT News that “There could be Saharan sand present in tomorrow’s rain, but by the same token it could also be pollen from the birch trees that are pollenating at the moment. It will be a little bit of both, I think”.