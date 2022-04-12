Woman dies in Lokeren farmhouse fire

The fire at the former farm on de Everslaarstraat in Lokeren broke out shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning. A security guard at the nearby Barry Callebaut chocolate factory noticed smoke rising from the building. He alerted the emergency services. When the Fire Service arrived a thick cloud of smoke was billowing from the building. The fire had started in an outhouse that is located between the farmhouse and the stables. The intensity of the blaze had meant that it had spread, and both the farmhouse and the stables were on fire.

An elderly man that lived at the farm was able to escape the fire. However, his wife, a woman with mobility issued aged about 80, was killed in the blaze.

Firefighters found her body inside the farmhouse. The man was taken to hospital suffering from severe smoke inhalation. As asbestos was released during the fire, Lokeren Town Council’s Environmental Officer was informed. Tests will now be carried out to ascertain how severe the asbestos pollution is. The cause of the fire is as yet unknown. The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire expert to investigate what caused the blaze.