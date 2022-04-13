189 social housing tenants with property abroad caught

Last year it became easier for housing associations to establish rules were being flouted. Thirty associations have now enlisted the specialised services of private investigators. 421 investigations in 18 countries were launched and 189 tenants were found to be flouting the rules.

Flemish housing minister Diependaele (nationalist) insists social housing is for people who qualify. He says that every dossier that comes to a good end ensures there is greater justice on the social housing market. The investigations also serve as a deterrent: “People with property abroad will think twice before applying for social housing” says Diependaele. “Several existing tenants gave up their lease when the news about increased checks broke. Homes are going to people who have a greater right to them”.

Overall, the number of tenants flouting the foreign property rule seems very small. One housing association decided to investigate 1% of its tenants and half these investigations or 0.5% of the total number of tenants revealed an infringement.