29 Belgian salmonella infections linked to Ferrero
Twenty-nice Belgian cases of salmonella infection have now been linked to the Ferrero plant in Arlon (Luxembourg). The data comes from the Federal Food Safety Agency and science health institute Sciensano.
Across Europe some 150 cases in 8 countries are documented. The Ferrero plant that produces Kinder Surprise confectionary was closed last week as a precaution.
A further 20 suspect cases in Belgium are still under investigation. The salmonella contamination came to light last December. Ferrero believed no contaminated chocolate eggs had left the plant and is currently investigating what went wrong.