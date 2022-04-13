Belgian among ten killed in Egyptian tourist coach smash
One Belgian is among the ten people killed in a coach accident in Egypt. The accident happened in Aswan in the south of the country. The coach crashed into a second vehicle and went up in flames. The victims include five Egyptians and four French nationals. Fourteen passengers were injured including six Belgians. They were taken to a local hospital suffering from broken limbs, bruising and an array of superficial injuries. All injured are comfortable.