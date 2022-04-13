Foreign News
Loading video player ...

Belgian among ten killed in Egyptian tourist coach smash

One Belgian is among the ten people killed in a coach accident in Egypt.  The accident happened in Aswan in the south of the country.  The coach crashed into a second vehicle and went up in flames.  The victims include five Egyptians and four French nationals.  Fourteen passengers were injured including six Belgians.  They were taken to a local hospital suffering from broken limbs, bruising and an array of superficial injuries.  All injured are comfortable.

 

Colin Clapson

Top stories