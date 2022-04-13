Belgium in Romania "for the long haul"

Soldiers from six countries were represented at the ceremony. The Belgian leader thanked the soldiers for their efforts and commitment. Belgian military sources suggest the Belgian army will remain deployed in Romania for the long-term and that could be for several years. The Belgians will likely be integrated into NATO’s new battle group in Romania. Mr De Croo says there is no immediate danger at the minute.

“At present there are no indications to suggest (an immediate threat) but when you wish to avoid this you need to show you are ready. This is the message we are dispatching. We are ready. We will defend ourselves. The clearer the message the less real the threat will be. Russia will have understood here’s no point in touching NATO territory”.