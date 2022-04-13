Brussels Airlines’ passenger dies after medical emergency is declared

The Airbus 330 had been delayed for two hours before it could take off in Freetown and it was around 9AM when it was obliged to touch down in Madrid due to the emergency.

Maaike Andries of Brussels Airlines takes up the story: “Our crews are trained to deal with situations like this. There are procedures. In the interest of the passenger the decision was taken to land at a nearby airport”.

The remaining passengers faced a long wait for their flight to Brussels to resume. The crew had notched up the maximum number of hours they are allowed to work and fly and a fresh crew needed to be dispatched. It was only six hours later that the flight could be resumed.