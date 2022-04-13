Emotionally challenged teen ends up in police cell

But there there were no free places, so the youngster ended up in a police cell for the night. The judicial authorities insist the youth care agency did have room but refused to offer a place because this would conflict with the new rules. The youth care agency says it offered temporary care in crisis support as an alternative, an offer the youth magistrate rejected as this would have required the boy to move every two to three days.

A spokesman for the youth care agency explained that in future youth detention centres will only offer places to delinquents and can no longer house youngsters only experiencing problems at home.

The youngster has now been given a temporary crisis reception place while a longterm solution is worked out.

