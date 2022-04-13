Only 25% of hospitality outlets in Brussels A-OK

FAVV inspectors visit 10,000 eateries, hotels and bars each year. Figures for 2020 show that 49.7% of visits ended in a favourable report. The figures requested by far-right lawmaker Tom Van Grieken show an improvement in comparison with 2019 when only 44% of outlets got the thumbs up.

Regional differences persist. Figures for Flanders and Wallonia are very similar: half of all outlets checked received a clean bill of health.

“It’s particularly in Brussels that results of hygiene inspections are especially miserable” says Van Grieken, leader of Vlaams Belang.

In Brussels only a quarter of outlets received a favourable report.

The lawmaker suggests poor language skills and unfamiliarity with Belgian rules are to blame and has requested extra checks. Small businesses’ minister Clarinval (Francophone liberal) says all hospitality outlets should be inspected every four years and several additional checks follow an unfavourable report.

FAVV’s Hélène Bonte clarifies that an unfavourable report need not necessarily mean there are big problems with an impact on food safety.

“Administrative irregularities are also considered. Businesses that receive the thumbs down get a close follow-up including fresh visits till everything is A-OK”.

Most businesses that get an unfavourable report also receive a warning.

“When there are serious shortcomings, we don’t take a single risk and strong action is taken” says Bonte, who insists this is only necessary at a very small minority of businesses.