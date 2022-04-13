Transmigrant with 250,000-euro scratchcard safe and sound

The young man is undocumented and hasn’t got a Belgian bank account. The National Lottery is now looking for a safe method of handing over the monies that he won.

The winning scratchcard is now in a police safe after three individuals attempted to impersonate the winner at the offices of the National Lottery in Brussels on Friday.

The young African transmigrant purchased the five-euro scratchcard in the port city on 23 March. When he discovered he had won a large amount he returned to the store but given the amount the winner is obliged to contact the National Lottery in Brussels for a pay-out. The young man was handed the Lottery’s telephone number, but after attempting to collect the cash at the supermarket again on a Visa card accompanied by friends nothing was heard of him again.

The local vicar, who has been helping transmigrants for years, takes a photo of every single one and was able to help police identify the right winner. There were fears people with bad intentions had latched onto the youngster and had taken his winning scratchcard.

On Friday three individuals turned up at the National Lottery in Brussels with the card but the photo allowed officials to establish the winner was not among them. Police were called and all three men were arrested.

Shortly afterwards the real winner visited a police station. The winning scratchcard is now in a police safe. The Lottery says it will do its utmost to pay out, but usually a bank account number is required. This is a problem as the winner is undocumented. Several possibilities have been suggested. Transferring the cash to the winner’s bank account abroad or mandating somebody else to collect the funds. The transmigrant could also apply for asylum in Belgium, which would allow him to open a bank account here legally.