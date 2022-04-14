“Russia doing everything to destabilise western societies”

Mr De Croo is fresh back from his trip to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. In recent days he spoke with the presidents and premiers of all four countries. The Belgian PM was keen to show Belgium is ready to defend the borders of NATO and the EU. “These countries are on the frontier for our security” he told VRT. “The border between Romania and Ukraine is our border too. In coming years – possibly in coming decades – we will defend our security and prosperity on this border”.

Mr De Croo said that his trip had taught him we shouldn’t stare blindly at Russia’s difficulties in Ukraine today. Russia has a long-term perspective aimed at doing everything to destabilise western society”.

“This is what they are doing in Ukraine and that’s where the problems are today. You have to accept this will be a long war and that the ability of Russia’s army to stay the course will have a serious impact on Ukraine”.

Mr De Croo believes Belgian soldiers that have freshly been deployed to Romania will rotate this summer and be replaced by more Belgians. It’s expected the Belgian army will be active in Romania as part of the new NATO battle group. A decision is keenly awaited.

Mr De Croo also revealed further details about Belgium’s support to Ukraine. Belgium already pledged 800 million euros at last week’s donor conference. It’s a sizeable amount given the overall total pledged of 10.1 billion.

Around 85 million euros will be spent on humanitarian aid including trucks to transport emergency aid but also working funds for UN organisations including the World Food Programme and the UN refugee agency.

A large amount will also help to pay social security here. “When Ukrainian refugees come to Belgium, they fall under the temporary protection directive. They have access to Belgian social security including minimum subsistence benefit. That’s what the money will be used for” said De Croo.

“It’s a big figure, but the lion’s share will be used for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees in Belgium”.