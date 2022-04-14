War on Ukraine: “Sanctions have changed our lives”

The programme was discussing the impact and value of sanctions against the Russian Federation. 23-year-old- ‘Ivan’ – it’s not his real name because we are protecting his identity - says in general his life and that of Russian people has now changed significantly:

“In all my life I have never seen such a big increase in prices. Some products have doubled in price. Most people are very upset. It’s a big blow for everyone.”

‘Ivan’ preferred to give his account anonymously because he fears reprisals from the regime and says it’s dangerous to slate the Russian government’s policies openly.

But will the economic sanctions change President Putin’s mind? ‘Ivan’ is not convinced, though he believes the sanctions are making people in government doubt Putin’s course of action.