Can journalists be impartial about war crimes?

Atrocities in Ukraine have led to widespread condemnation. Many incidents are being investigated as potential war crimes. A war of words is also underway between the Ukrainian and Russian authorities as to the true nature of the incidents. In difficult circumstances VRT News has been reporting events to the best of its ability, efforts that have yielded a response to the VRT ombudsman Tim Pauwels. The VRT ombudsman has looked at allegations atrocities in Bucha outside Kyiv, widely attributed to Russian forces, have been staged by the Ukrainians. He also addresses allegations of genocide by both sides and looks at claims Ukrainian forces shot dead captured Russian soldiers.