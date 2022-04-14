Eddy’s fined for speeding in Namur but has never visited the city!

Yet again this week Namur police dispatched a fine demand claiming Eddy had been speeding. Time and time again Eddy is obliged to contest the fines and prove he wasn’t in the city on the date and at the hour specified, but it’s a hard slog. “Everything has to be done in French. It’s quite an administrative hassle” says Eddy, whose wish ever to visit the city has now plummeted to rock bottom.

“Apparently somebody is coursing around with fake number plates displaying my number and I’m getting the fines. I’ve never visited Namur. Luckily my car is a different marque and colour and that’s how I can prove it wasn’t me. Namur police say they can’t do anything about it till the culprit is caught red-handed”.