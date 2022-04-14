Jessy lost 15,000 euros through spoofing

Jessy received her call from the fraudsters the day after she had made an online purchase for a new coffee percolator. She believed the call was from her bank because she recognised the number that flashed up on the display. The caller tries to convince Jessy that fraud occurred as a result of this purchase and urged her to transfer funds to what she claimed was one of the bank’s secure accounts. Jessy, who completely trusts the caller as she had recognised the number, transfers 15,000 euros. It’s money she had lost within seconds.

Isabelle Marchand of the Federation of Belgian Banks, Febelfin, is pleased this con is receiving more attention: “It’s not a new trick. It’s been going on for a while and we continue to warn against it!”

“Fraudsters are so inventive and continue to look for new ways to defraud people. They used to send emails and texts to get hold of your PIN-code, but today they are changing their approach. They like to call people up impersonating bank staff. They use special programmes that ensure their victims sees a genuine bank phone number! In this way they gain the victim’s trust. They are well-spoken and explain there’s a problem with bank security”.

“They ask people for your PIN-code or request a transfer to a ‘secure’ account. The number turns out to be that of a money mule and the cash is transferred to the fraudsters”.