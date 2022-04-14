Molenbeek reintroduces mandatory face coverings

The measure that applies till 30 April affects everybody aged 12 and over. Face coverings must be worn outdoors in the Ribaucourtstraat, on the Sint-Jan-Baptistvoorplein and on the Ninoofse- and Gentsesteenweg. The measure also applies to the streets housing the test and vaccination centres in the borough.

Face coverings are also mandatory on all (flea) markets and during outdoor sales days as well as in public buildings with public access. People flouting the rule risk a 350-euro fine.

Rachid Barghouti, spokesman for Mayor Moureaux, confirms that the Islamic month of fasting, the Ramadan, also played a role in the decision: “We expect crowds in commercial streets, towards the end of the afternoon at the end of the day’s fasting”.