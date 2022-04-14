Police make fresh appeal over Kraainem murders

Bodies of a women and a girl were discovered in a house in Kraainem three weeks ago, after the woman’s former boyfriend had called the emergency services. The two had been the subject of a violent knife attack. The former boyfriend was immediately detained.

An examining magistrate has charged the 50-year-old and a court has confirmed his arrest for a further month. The man’s lawyer says there are no serious grounds to suspect his client, who will appeal his arrest. The appeal will be heard in the course of the month.

The judicial authorities have also appealed for CCTV footage to help them in their investigation. They are looking for footage from the Tweelindenlaan, the Albert-Elisabethlaan, and the Stafhouder Braffortstraat in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, where the victim’s car was recovered as well as footage from the Tongerenstraat, the Tervurenlaan, the Galliërslaan, the Jubelberg, the Sint-Pieterssteenweg and the area between the Jubel Park and De Jacht in Etterbeek. The suspect claims he spent the night of the murder at a friend’s in thata area of Etterbeek.

Members of the public with footage of the public highway and pavements can contact the authorities via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or by using the toll-free number 0800/30 300.