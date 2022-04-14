Teenagers go joyriding on a tractor
A dozen teenagers were taken to the police station last night after they were found joyriding on a tractor they had ‘acquired’ from a farmer in Kessel-Lo in Leuven (Flemish Brabant). All aged 16 and 17 their parents were drummed up in all haste to come and collect their offspring.
The youngsters had discovered the vehicle in a barn and decided they wanted to try it out. They drove round in circles in the farmer’s field and then abandoned the tractor with the engine still running.
An eyewitness called the police that decided that the whole group would have to come down to the police station while their loving parents were contacted.