Antwerp’s Kennedy Tunnel closed all weekend to traffic heading towards the Dutch border

The Kennedy Tunnel will be closed again on Sunday 24 April, this time for the Antwerp Ten Miles jogging event.

The Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency warns of possible congestion resulting from the roadworks. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. Those wishing to use the tunnel to drive from Antwerp to East Flanders or beyond will still be able to do so.

Traffic from East and West Flanders that is heading for Antwerp and beyond is advised to use to E34 trunk road and the Liefkenshoek Tunnel that will be toll-free all weekend. Those wishing to travel from (for example) Ghent to (for example) Limburg Province are advised to travel via Brussels.