Belgian Post Office to extend its collection of goods to help the people of Ukraine
Since it launched its collection of goods for people in war-torn Ukraine, the Belgian post office Bpost has collected over 50 tonnes of items to help people there. The goods had all been handed in by people at post offices all over Belgium.
The collection of aid goods for Ukraine was to have ended today (Friday 15 April). B-Post transports the goods as far as Ukraine’s western border. They are then transshipped to Ukrainian post office vehicles.
Staff from the Ukraine post office ensure that the goods reach the people that need them in Ukraine.