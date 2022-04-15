Belgian ship-owners’ association reunites Ukrainian sailors with their families

Currently around a dozen people are staying at the shelter that is in a building in the Antwerp district of Hoboken. However, KBRV expects many more families to come to the shelter soon. As a result of war in their home country Ukrainian seafarers are not always able to return there after they have completed a mission on the ocean waves.

The was an obvious need for a shelter to provide them with accommodation while they are on land. The Belgian shipping companies that employ them can now bring them to the shelter in Hoboken where they can enjoy some quality down time with their families. Some sailors’ families have flown to Belgium specially to be reunited with their seafaring relative at the Hoboken shelter.

The shelter is housed in what was an empty office building. The owner of the building made it available free of charge. Numerous volunteers helped convert the building from a bland office block to a welcoming location for the seafarers and their families.

KBRV’s Hilde Peeters told the press agency Belga that "The first families that arrived were exhausted. A few days later their batteries had been fully recharged. The children ran towards us with open arms. It was lovely”.

The Ukrainian sailors and their families can stay at the shelter free of charge and will be able to do so until at least the end of the year.