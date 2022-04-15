Department store chain Inno lays off half its sales staff until the end of June

Since Monday 50% of Inno’s sales staff have been on temporary unemployment. The same applies to around 25% of executives and heads of department, a representative from the Francophone Christian trade union CNE told RTBF.

The measure affects all Inno’s 16 stores and its headquarters. However, some stores are more impacted than others. Since the end of the January sales, sales figures at Inno have remained remarkably low. One explanation given for this is the series of crisis with which we have been confronted during the past couple of years.

"We have just come out of a crisis and are entering another, a war in Europe. It has an impact on inflation, oil prices and energy, so consumers are quite cautious," the socialist trade union’s Valérie Van Walleghem said.

Ms Van Walleghem added that management at Inno has indicated that staff will be taken off temporary unemployment if there is a recovery in sale figures.

Failing this, the staff that have been laid off won’t have to work again until the end of June with the exception of during the week starting 2 May when Inno celebrates the 135th anniversary of the opening of the first Inno store in 1887.

